Maine adds Merrimack to 2027 football schedule

The Maine Black Bears have added the Merrimack Warriors to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Merrimack College was obtained from the University of Maine via a state public records request.

Maine is scheduled to travel to face Merrimack this season on Oct. 11, 2025 at Duane Stadium in North Andover, Mass., which was revealed in December when Maine’s schedule was announced. The game is actually part of a home-and-home series, with the return game set for Sept. 11, 2027 at Alfond Stadium in Orono, Maine, according to the copy of the game contract.

Maine and Merrimack have only met twice previously on the gridiron. The Black Bears emerged victorious in both contests, winning 31-26 in Orono on Sept. 18, 2021 and 26-15 in North Andover on Sept. 21, 2024.

The two schools are also scheduled to meet on Sept. 12, 2026 in Orono, Maine, which was previously announced.

With the addition of Merrimack, Maine now has two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2027. One week after hosting the Warriors, the Black Bears will travel to face the Akron Zips.

Maine is the first known non-conference opponent for Merrimack for the 2027 season. As a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent, the Warriors will need to add 11 more opponents.

Football Schedules

Future Maine Football Schedules

Future Merrimack Football Schedules