Maine adds future football series with Colgate, Merrimack, and Stonehill

The Maine Black Bears have scheduled future home-and-home football series with the Colgate Raiders, Merrimack Warriors, and Stonehill Skyhawks, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for football games with Colgate University, Merrimack College, and Stonehill College were obtained from the University of Maine via a state public records request.

Maine and Colgate will begin their home-and-home series at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., on Sept. 7, 2025. The series will conclude five seasons later with the Black Bears hosting the Raiders at Alfond Stadium in Orono, Maine, on Sept. 7, 2030.

The Black Bears and Raiders first squared off on the gridiron in 1916. In their most recent contest in 2022, Colgate defeated Maine 21-18 in Orono to take a 3-2 lead in the overall series.

Maine’s series with the Merrimack Warriors is slated to begin this season on Sept. 21, 2024 at Duane Stadium in North Andover, Mass., which was revealed earlier this year when Maine’s schedule was announced. The return game at Alfond Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2026, according to the copy of the game contract.

The first and only meeting between Maine and Merrimack occurred during the Spring 2021 season. The Black Bears defeated the Warriors in that contest, 31-26.

Merrimack and Stonehill were scheduled to begin a home-and-home series on Sept. 21, 2024, but conference realignment forced a change to the series. The two schools will now meet for the first time on Sept. 13, 2025 at Alfond Stadium.

The Maine-Merrimack series will then conclude four seasons later when the Black Bears visit the Skyhawks at W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, Mass., on Sept. 15, 2029.

