2025 CAA football schedule announced

The 2025 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Friday, Aug. 29 with Campbell at Rhode Island.

For the 2025 season, the CAA will consist of 14 football-playing members following the departure of the Delaware Blue Hens and Richmond Spiders. Delaware is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will play in Conference USA in 2025, while Richmond is moving its football program to the Patriot League.

The 14 returning CAA members include Bryant, Campbell, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.

The conference slate includes four home games and four road contests for each team. Each team is paired with three permanent partners they play annually. The remaining five slots are filled through a rotation of the 10 remaining members, where each team will play every non-partner opponent at least once over a four-year period. Limiting air travel to reduce costs was a priority, with most teams not having more than one flight during conference play.

19 previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

Towson at Norfolk State (Aug. 28)

Bryant at New Mexico State (Aug. 30)

Elon at Duke (Aug. 30)

Hampton at Jackson State (Aug. 30)

Villanova at Morgan State (Aug. 30)

Elizabeth City State at Hampton (Sept. 6)

Davidson at Elon (Sept. 6)

UAlbany at Delaware State (Sept. 6)

Furman at Campbell (Sept. 13)

Bentley at Bryant (Sept. 13)

Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Sept. 20)

Hampton vs. Howard (Sept. 20; in Washington, D.C.)

Merrimack at Stony Brook (Sept. 27)

Norfolk State at Hampton (Oct. 4)

Delaware State at Monmouth (Oct. 4)

Maine at Merrimack (Oct. 11)

SC State at NC A&T (Oct. 11)

Richmond at William & Mary (Nov. 22)

Sacred Heart at Villanova (Nov. 22)

2025 CAA Team Schedules

2025 CAA Football Schedule (Composite)

Thursday, Aug. 28

Towson at Norfolk State

Stony Brook at San Diego State

Friday, Aug. 29

Campbell at Rhode Island

Saturday, Aug. 30

UAlbany at Iowa

Bryant at New Mexico State

Elon at Duke

Hampton at Jackson State

Maine at Liberty

Monmouth at Colgate

New Hampshire at NC Central

North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State

Villanova at Morgan State

William & Mary at Furman

Saturday, Sept. 6

Maine at William & Mary

Rhode Island at Stony Brook

North Carolina A&T at UCF

Holy Cross at New Hampshire

Colgate at Villanova

Towson at Morgan State

Monmouth at Fordham

Elizabeth City State at Hampton

Davidson at Elon

Campbell at East Carolina

Bryant at UMass

UAlbany at Delaware State

Saturday, Sept. 13

Hampton at North Carolina A&T

Furman at Campbell

Bentley at Bryant

Elon at Western Carolina

Stonehill at Maine

Monmouth at Charlotte

New Hampshire at Ball State

Rhode Island at Holy Cross

Fordham at Stony Brook

Towson at Maryland

Villanova at Penn State

William & Mary at Virginia

Saturday, Sept. 20

Villanova at Monmouth

Bryant at Campbell

Charleston Southern at William & Mary

Youngstown State at Towson

Stony Brook at Lindenwood

LIU at Rhode Island

NC Central at North Carolina A&T

New Hampshire at Dartmouth

Maine at Georgia Southern

Hampton vs. Howard (Washington, DC)

Elon at ETSU

Cornell at UAlbany

Saturday, Sept. 27

UAlbany at New Hampshire

Towson at Bryant

Hampton at Elon

North Carolina A&T at Maine

William & Mary at Villanova

Merrimack at Stony Brook

Rhode Island at Western Michigan

Western Carolina at Campbell

Saturday, Oct. 4

Elon at Towson

Stony Brook at UAlbany

North Carolina A&T at William & Mary

Villanova at New Hampshire

Maine at Bryant

Campbell at NC State

Norfolk State at Hampton

Delaware State at Monmouth

Rhode Island at Brown

Saturday, Oct. 11

Campbell at Hampton

Villanova at Elon

Monmouth at Towson

New Hampshire at Rhode Island

Brown at Bryant

Maine at Merrimack

South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T

Saturday, Oct. 18

Stony Brook at Monmouth

Rhode Island at UAlbany

New Hampshire at Campbell

Elon at William & Mary

Hampton at Villanova

Saturday, Oct. 25

UAlbany at Villanova

Bryant at Rhode Island

Campbell at North Carolina A&T

Elon at Maine

Monmouth at Hampton

William & Mary at New Hampshire

Towson at Stony Brook

Saturday, Nov. 1

Towson at North Carolina A&T

UAlbany at William & Mary

Monmouth at Bryant

Stony Brook at Maine

Saturday, Nov. 8

William & Mary at Campbell

Bryant at UAlbany

New Hampshire at Monmouth

Rhode Island at Elon

Maine at Hampton

North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook

Villanova at Towson

Saturday, Nov. 15

Stony Brook at Villanova

Rhode Island at Maine

Towson at UAlbany

William & Mary at Hampton

Monmouth at North Carolina A&T

New Hampshire at Bryant

Elon at Campbell

Saturday, Nov. 22

Maine at New Hampshire

UAlbany at Monmouth

Bryant at Stony Brook

Campbell at Towson

North Carolina A&T at Elon

Hampton at Rhode Island

Sacred Heart at Villanova

Richmond at William & Mary