2025 CAA football schedule announced

The 2025 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Friday, Aug. 29 with Campbell at Rhode Island.
For the 2025 season, the CAA will consist of 14 football-playing members following the departure of the Delaware Blue Hens and Richmond Spiders. Delaware is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will play in Conference USA in 2025, while Richmond is moving its football program to the Patriot League.
The 14 returning CAA members include Bryant, Campbell, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.
The conference slate includes four home games and four road contests for each team. Each team is paired with three permanent partners they play annually. The remaining five slots are filled through a rotation of the 10 remaining members, where each team will play every non-partner opponent at least once over a four-year period. Limiting air travel to reduce costs was a priority, with most teams not having more than one flight during conference play.
19 previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:
- Towson at Norfolk State (Aug. 28)
- Bryant at New Mexico State (Aug. 30)
- Elon at Duke (Aug. 30)
- Hampton at Jackson State (Aug. 30)
- Villanova at Morgan State (Aug. 30)
- Elizabeth City State at Hampton (Sept. 6)
- Davidson at Elon (Sept. 6)
- UAlbany at Delaware State (Sept. 6)
- Furman at Campbell (Sept. 13)
- Bentley at Bryant (Sept. 13)
- Stony Brook at Lindenwood (Sept. 20)
- Hampton vs. Howard (Sept. 20; in Washington, D.C.)
- Merrimack at Stony Brook (Sept. 27)
- Norfolk State at Hampton (Oct. 4)
- Delaware State at Monmouth (Oct. 4)
- Maine at Merrimack (Oct. 11)
- SC State at NC A&T (Oct. 11)
- Richmond at William & Mary (Nov. 22)
- Sacred Heart at Villanova (Nov. 22)
2025 CAA Team Schedules
- 2025 Bryant Football Schedule
- 2025 Campbell Football Schedule
- 2025 Elon Football Schedule
- 2025 Hampton Football Schedule
- 2025 Maine Football Schedule
- 2025 Monmouth Football Schedule
- 2025 New Hampshire Football Schedule
- 2025 North Carolina A&T Football Schedule
- 2025 Rhode Island Football Schedule
- 2025 Stony Brook Football Schedule
- 2025 Towson Football Schedule
- 2025 UAlbany Football Schedule
- 2025 Villanova Football Schedule
- 2025 William & Mary Football Schedule
2025 CAA Football Schedule (Composite)
Thursday, Aug. 28
Towson at Norfolk State
Stony Brook at San Diego State
Friday, Aug. 29
Campbell at Rhode Island
Saturday, Aug. 30
UAlbany at Iowa
Bryant at New Mexico State
Elon at Duke
Hampton at Jackson State
Maine at Liberty
Monmouth at Colgate
New Hampshire at NC Central
North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State
Villanova at Morgan State
William & Mary at Furman
Saturday, Sept. 6
Maine at William & Mary
Rhode Island at Stony Brook
North Carolina A&T at UCF
Holy Cross at New Hampshire
Colgate at Villanova
Towson at Morgan State
Monmouth at Fordham
Elizabeth City State at Hampton
Davidson at Elon
Campbell at East Carolina
Bryant at UMass
UAlbany at Delaware State
Saturday, Sept. 13
Hampton at North Carolina A&T
Furman at Campbell
Bentley at Bryant
Elon at Western Carolina
Stonehill at Maine
Monmouth at Charlotte
New Hampshire at Ball State
Rhode Island at Holy Cross
Fordham at Stony Brook
Towson at Maryland
Villanova at Penn State
William & Mary at Virginia
Saturday, Sept. 20
Villanova at Monmouth
Bryant at Campbell
Charleston Southern at William & Mary
Youngstown State at Towson
Stony Brook at Lindenwood
LIU at Rhode Island
NC Central at North Carolina A&T
New Hampshire at Dartmouth
Maine at Georgia Southern
Hampton vs. Howard (Washington, DC)
Elon at ETSU
Cornell at UAlbany
Saturday, Sept. 27
UAlbany at New Hampshire
Towson at Bryant
Hampton at Elon
North Carolina A&T at Maine
William & Mary at Villanova
Merrimack at Stony Brook
Rhode Island at Western Michigan
Western Carolina at Campbell
Saturday, Oct. 4
Elon at Towson
Stony Brook at UAlbany
North Carolina A&T at William & Mary
Villanova at New Hampshire
Maine at Bryant
Campbell at NC State
Norfolk State at Hampton
Delaware State at Monmouth
Rhode Island at Brown
Saturday, Oct. 11
Campbell at Hampton
Villanova at Elon
Monmouth at Towson
New Hampshire at Rhode Island
Brown at Bryant
Maine at Merrimack
South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T
Saturday, Oct. 18
Stony Brook at Monmouth
Rhode Island at UAlbany
New Hampshire at Campbell
Elon at William & Mary
Hampton at Villanova
Saturday, Oct. 25
UAlbany at Villanova
Bryant at Rhode Island
Campbell at North Carolina A&T
Elon at Maine
Monmouth at Hampton
William & Mary at New Hampshire
Towson at Stony Brook
Saturday, Nov. 1
Towson at North Carolina A&T
UAlbany at William & Mary
Monmouth at Bryant
Stony Brook at Maine
Saturday, Nov. 8
William & Mary at Campbell
Bryant at UAlbany
New Hampshire at Monmouth
Rhode Island at Elon
Maine at Hampton
North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook
Villanova at Towson
Saturday, Nov. 15
Stony Brook at Villanova
Rhode Island at Maine
Towson at UAlbany
William & Mary at Hampton
Monmouth at North Carolina A&T
New Hampshire at Bryant
Elon at Campbell
Saturday, Nov. 22
Maine at New Hampshire
UAlbany at Monmouth
Bryant at Stony Brook
Campbell at Towson
North Carolina A&T at Elon
Hampton at Rhode Island
Sacred Heart at Villanova
Richmond at William & Mary
