LSU cancels future football series vs. Arizona State

Photo: Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) reacts to intercepting the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Speculation about another postponement—or even a cancellation—of the LSU–Arizona State football series has circulated ever since the SEC announced its move to a nine‑game conference schedule last year. That chatter intensified on June 18, when LSU quietly removed the series from its official website.

According to a Monday report from Brett McMurphy of On3, LSU has now formally canceled its future home‑and‑home series with Arizona State. The Tigers were scheduled to host the Sun Devils on Sept. 8, 2029, and travel to Tempe on Sept. 14, 2030.

The programs first met in 2005 in a game originally slated for Tiger Stadium. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, LSU’s campus was unable to host, and the matchup was moved to Arizona State. The schools later arranged a home‑and‑home series for 2015 and 2016, but LSU pushed that series to 2029–30 when it needed to clear space on its 2016 schedule to play Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.

Per the terms of the original agreement, LSU would owe Arizona State a $100,000 cancellation fee for each game because the breach occurs more than 24 months before the scheduled dates. The fee would have increased to $200,000 per game for cancellations within 12–24 months and $350,000 for less than 12 months’ notice.

FBSchedules.com can now confirm the report via a copy of the cancellation agreement that was signed on June 15 and obtained from LSU. Per the document, the cancellation was agreed to mutually and LSU will not have to pay a cancellation fee.

With the Arizona State series now off the books, LSU’s 2029 non‑conference schedule is set. The Tigers will open against SMU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 1 before hosting Rice on Sept. 29 and McNeese on a date to be determined.

LSU will open its 2030 non‑league slate at home against Tulane on August 31, an announcement made Friday. The Tigers have two openings for the 2030 slate, with one likely to be an FCS opponent.

Arizona State is now left with 2029 home games against Northern Arizona (Sept. 1) and San Diego State (Sept. 15), and an empty non-league slate for the 2030 season.

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