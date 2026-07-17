LSU adds four in-state teams to future football schedules

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; A detail view of a helmet worn by LSU Tigers offensive tackle Ory Williams (77) with a sticker on it to commemorate the 20th anniversary of hurricane Katrina during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

The LSU Tigers have added four games to their future non-conference football schedules, and all four contests are against in-state schools, according to an official announcement from LSU Friday.

The Tigers, now led by head coach Lane Kiffin, will face Northwestern State, ULM, Southern, and Tulane between the 2027 and 2030 seasons.

Below are details on all four games added by LSU, including game guarantees via copies of contracts obtained from the school:

Northwestern State Demons

Northwestern State, who competes in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), will travel to face LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on August 28, 2027. The Tigers will pay the Demons a $750,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

ULM Warhawks

LSU will host ULM in Baton Rouge on August 26, 2028. The Warhawks will receive a $1.6 million guarantee for the game, per the contract copy.

Southern Jaguars

Southern, who competed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the FCS, will travel to face LSU at Tiger Stadium on September 9, 2028. The Tigers will pay the Jaguars a $750,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Tulane Green Wave

The Tulane Green Wave will visit Tiger Stadium on August 31, 2030, and will receive a $1.2 million guarantee, according to the copy of the contract.

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LSU has also removed its 2029-30 football series with Arizona State from its official website. We reached out to LSU last week, but they have not yet responded on whether that will be rescheduled or canceled.

Future LSU Football Schedules