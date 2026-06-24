Liberty, ETSU reschedule future football game a second time

The Liberty Flames and East Tennessee State (ETSU) Buccaneers have rescheduled their future football matchup for a second time, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Liberty and ETSU originally agreed to a two‑game series in February 2020, with contests set for Oct. 29, 2023, and Oct. 25, 2025, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. Both dates were arranged while Liberty was an FBS Independent, prior to the program’s move to Conference USA.

Three years ago, the schools amended the contract, shifting the 2025 game to Sept. 8, 2029, with Liberty guaranteeing ETSU $425,000.

According to a newly obtained amendment—acquired by FBSchedules.com from ETSU through a state public records request—the 2029 matchup has now been moved again. The game is rescheduled for Aug. 30, 2031, in Lynchburg, with ETSU’s $425,000 guarantee unchanged.

Liberty and ETSU first met in 1985 and have played five times overall. Their most recent meeting came in 2003, when the Flames traveled to Johnson City, Tenn., and fell 33-23, dropping their all‑time record in the series to 0‑4‑1.

With ETSU shifting to 2031, Liberty now has two non‑conference opponents remaining on its 2029 slate: Coastal Carolina at home on Sept. 15 and a road trip to East Carolina on Sept. 22.

The Flames’ 2031 non‑conference schedule is tentatively full with the addition of ETSU. Liberty is also slated to visit James Madison on Sept. 6, host Appalachian State on Sept. 13, and travel to Ball State on Sept. 20.

Football Schedules