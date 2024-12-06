Lafayette adjusts 2025 football schedule, includes game at Richmond

The Lafayette Leopards have adjusted their 2025 football schedule following the addition of the Richmond Spiders to the Patriot League, according to Lafayette’s official athletics website.

Richmond currently competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), but will move its football program to the Patriot League beginning with the fall 2025 season.

With Richmond joining the conference in 2025, the Patriot League will expand from seven to eight teams. As a result, the league will move to a seven-game conference schedule, which also means one less non-conference game.

Lafayette’s 2025 schedule, which was previously released by the school but marked as tentative, now includes a road contest at the Richmond Spiders on Nov. 15. Lafayette was previously slated to visit FCS Independent Sacred Heart on that date, but that contest has been removed from the schedule to accommodate the addition of Richmond.

The Leopards’ Patriot League home tilt against the Bucknell Bison has also been moved up three weeks from Nov. 1 to Oct. 11, and Lafayette will now have its open date on Oct. 25.

Last month, it was announced that Lafayette will travel to play the Oregon State Beavers next season on Oct. 18. The Beavers will pay the Leopards a $500,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com.

Lafayette is still scheduled to open the 2025 season with consecutive games on the road at Bowling Green on Aug. 30, at Stonehill on Sept. 6, and at Georgetown on Sept. 13. The Leopards will open their home slate at Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa., with back-to-back games against Ivy League members Columbia on Sept. 20 and Princeton on Sept. 27.

Below is Lafayette’s complete football schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Lafayette Football Schedule

08/30 – at Bowling Green

09/06 – at Stonehill

09/13 – at Georgetown*

09/20 – Columbia

09/27 – Princeton

10/04 – Fordham*

10/11 – Bucknell*

10/18 – at Oregon State

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – at Holy Cross*

11/08 – Colgate*

11/15 – at Richmond*

11/22 – Lehigh*

* Patriot League contest.

Lafayette finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 2-4 in Patriot League action. The Leopards are entering their fourth season under head coach John Troxell, who has a 19-16 overall record at the school.