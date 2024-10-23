Oregon State announces 2025 football schedule

The Oregon State Beavers have announced their complete 2025 football schedule, which includes seven home contests and 12 games overall.

The 2025 season will be the second for Oregon State as a member of the two-team Pac-12 along with the Washington State Cougars following the departure of 10 teams to other conferences. NCAA bylaws stipulate that conferences must have at least eight members, but they also allow for a two-year grace period if a conference falls below the eight-team threshold.

The Pac-12 has added five teams to its football roster, but that won’t become official until 2026. In the meantime, Oregon State essentially filled out an independent football schedule for the 2025 season.

Oregon State’s schedule in 2025 will open with back-to-back games at home at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., against California on Aug. 30 and Fresno State on Sept. 6. The Beavers will then travel for consecutive games against Texas Tech on Sept. 13 and Oregon on Sept. 20.

The Houston Cougars are slated to visit Reser Stadium on Sept. 27 before the Beavers return to the road for a cross-country visit to face Appalachian State on Oct. 4.

After its first open date of the season, Oregon State welcomes FCS Lafayette to Corvallis on Oct. 18, followed by Wake Forest on Oct. 25.

Oregon State and Washington State will play an in-season home-and-home series in 2025, beginning in Corvallis on Nov. 1 and concluding with the regular-season finale at GESA Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Nov. 29.

But before that second Washington State contest, Oregon State will host Sam Houston on Nov. 8, visit Tulsa on Nov. 15, and enjoy its second open date on Nov. 22.

Prior to today’s announcement, Oregon State had four schedule openings. Those were filled by the addition of games against Lafayette, Sam Houston, Tulsa, and a second game against Washington State.

“We’re excited to have a second straight year with seven dates at Reser Stadium,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “We elected to play two games against Washington State in order to maximize the strength of this schedule, which includes intriguing matchups both at home and on the road.”

2024 Oregon State Football Schedule