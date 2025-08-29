LA Tech, San Diego State mutually cancel two future football games

Another pair of future football games has been canceled, likely due to college football realignment. This time, the cancellation involves teams currently in the Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference, but with new homes next season.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and San Diego State Aztecs originally scheduled a four-game football series back in 2020. The agreement called for games to be played in San Diego, Calif., on Sept. 23, 2028 and then again five seasons later on Sept. 23, 2034. Contests in Ruston, La., were set for Sept. 15, 2029 and Sept. 24, 2033.

Since that series was scheduled, the Pac-12 lost 10 teams to other conferences. That resulted in San Diego State, and four other Mountain West schools, opting to relocate to the Pac-12 in 2026.

Earlier this year, Texas State announced it would also join the Pac-12 in 2026, leaving an opening in the Sun Belt Conference. Louisiana Tech, currently a member of Conference USA, then accepted an invite to join the Sun Belt next season.

Perhaps due to that realignment, at least in part, Louisiana Tech and San Diego State have mutually agreed to trim two games from their scheduled four-game football series, according to a copy of the amendment obtained from Louisiana Tech University via a state public records request. The games that have been canceled are the first two contests of the set, which are the 2028 contest in San Diego and the 2029 contest in Ruston.

That leaves the final two games as the only future games scheduled between the two schools. The series will now open with the Bulldogs hosting the Aztecs at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston on Sept. 24, 2033 before returning the game at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Sept. 23, 2034.

Louisiana Tech and San Diego State have never met on the gridiron.

