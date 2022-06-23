Kennesaw State adds five home-and-home series to future football schedules

The Kennesaw State Owls have added five home-and-home series to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of the football game contracts for all five series were obtained from Kennesaw State University via a state open records request.

Kennesaw State will play home-and-home series with the Chattanooga Mocs of the Southern Conference and the Towson Tigers of the Colonial Athletic Association, as well as three teams from the Ohio Valley Conference — Tennessee State Tigers, Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, and UT Martin Skyhawks. Below are details on each of the series.

Chattanooga

Kennesaw State and Chattanooga will begin a series at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Sept. 9, 2023. The series will conclude two seasons later at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Oct. 4, 2025.

The 2023 contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. Kennesaw State and Chattanooga are separated by about 94 miles.

Tennessee State

Kennesaw State will host Tennessee State at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023, which will mark their first-ever gridiron meeting. The Owls will return the trip to face the Tigers the following season in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 21, 2024.

Tennessee Tech

Kennesaw State is scheduled to host Tennessee Tech this season on Oct. 22, 2022, which was revealed when the Owls announced their schedule earlier this year. What was not known was that it will be the first game of a home-and-home series that concludes next season at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., on Sept. 23, 2023.

The Owls and Golden Eagles previously played a home-and-home series during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Owls defeated the Golden Eagles in both matchups, winning 27-14 in Kennesaw in 2017 and 49-10 in Cookeville the following season in 2018.

Towson

Kennesaw State will begin a series with the Towson Tigers on the road at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md., on Aug. 30, 2025. The series will wrap up three seasons later in Kennesaw on Sept. 2, 2028.

Kennesaw State and Towson have never met on the gridiron.

UT Martin

Kennesaw State is scheduled to play at UT Martin this season at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn., on Nov. 5, 2022, which we reported last year. Like the Tennessee Tech game previously mentioned, the 2022 game with UT Martin is also part of a home-and-home series. The Owls will host the Skyhawks in Kennesaw on Sept. 28, 2024, which will conclude the series.

The 2022 Kennesaw State-UT Martin is also a first-time matchup.

