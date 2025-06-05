James Madison, Miami (Ohio) reschedule future football series

The James Madison Dukes and Miami (Ohio) RedHawks have rescheduled their future football series, according to JMU’s official athletics website.

James Madison and Miami originally scheduled a home-and-home series back in 2022. The series was scheduled to begin at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, on Sept. 23, 2023 and then conclude three seasons later at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., on Sept. 26, 2026.

In December 2022, we obtained a copy of an addendum to the original football game contract from Miami University in which the 2023 contest in Oxford had been rescheduled for Sept. 16, 2028. The 2026 game was later changed to Sept. 20, 2031.

According to James Madison’s official website, the series has undergone a change again with both games being rescheduled. The series will now begin with James Madison traveling to face Miami at Yager Stadium in Oxford on Sept. 24, 2033. The series will then conclude the following season in Harrisonburg on Sept. 9, 2034.

James Madison and Miami have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

For James Madison, the Miami games join a home-and-home series with the Liberty Flames on its 2033 and 2034 slates. JMU is slated to host Liberty on Sept 17, 2033 and travel to Lynchburg, Va., on Sept. 16, 2034.

James Madison is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for both the 2033 and 2034 seasons.

