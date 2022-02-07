Jackson State announces 2022 football schedule

The Jackson State Tigers have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes three home games and 11 contests overall.

NOTE: Jackson State says the schedule linked above that was circulated on social media today is unofficial. Stay tuned for further updates.

Jackson State opens their 2022 schedule on Sunday, Sept. 4 against Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) foe Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Another neutral-site game follows as the Tigers will battle Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the SWAC Classic in Birmingham. JSU was slated to take on Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., but backed out of the game.

The following week on Sept. 17, the Tigers open their home schedule at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., against Grambling State. Although Grambling State is a fellow SWAC member, the game will be considered a non-conference contest.

Jackson State opens SWAC action the following week at home against Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 24. Next, the Tigers take on Lane College at home before an Oct. 8 trip to Hornet Stadium in Montgomery to square off with Alabama State.

The following week on Oct. 15, the Tigers again hit the road — this time to Daytona Stadium to do battle with Bethune-Cookman. After an open date, Southern visits on Oct. 29, with a trip to PNC Stadium in Houston to play Texas Southern the following week.

Jackson closes out the 2022 regular-season with a home game against Alabama A&M on Nov. 12 and a road contest at Casem-Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss. against Alcorn State finishing the slate on Nov. 19.

Below is Jackson State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Jackson State Football Schedule

09/04 – Florida A&M* (in Miami, FL)

09/10 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (in Birmingham, AL)

09/17 – Grambling State

09/24 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/01 – Lane College

10/08 -at Alabama State*

10/15 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – Southern*

11/05 – at Texas Southern*

11/12 – Alabama A&M*

11/19 -at Alcorn State*

11/26 – OFF

* SWAC contest.

Jackson State finished the 2021 season 11-2 overall and 8-0 in SWAC action. The Tigers defeated Prairie View A&M 27-10 to win the SWAC Championship Game, but were defeated by South Carolina State, 31-10, in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga.