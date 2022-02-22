Jackson State finalizes 2022 football schedule

The Jackson State Tigers have finalized their 2022 football schedule, which includes four home games and 11 contests overall.

Jackson State opens the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 4 against Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) foe Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Another neutral-site game follows on Saturday, Sept. 10 as the Tigers will battle Tennessee State in the annual Southern Heritage Classic at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

This will be the final season for Jackson State in the Southern Heritage Classic. The Tigers are pulling out of the remaining two contracted games due to the addition of a SWAC Classic game in Birmingham, Ala., through 2024.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Tigers open their home schedule at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., against Grambling State. Although Grambling State is a fellow SWAC member, the game will be considered a non-conference contest.

Jackson State opens SWAC action the following week at home against Mississippi Valley State on Sept. 24. After an open date, travel for an Oct. 8 trip to Hornet Stadium in Montgomery to square off with Alabama State.

The following week on Oct. 15, the Tigers again hit the road — this time to Daytona Stadium to do battle with Bethune-Cookman. A previously unannounced non-conference home against Campbell follows on Oct. 22 before Southern visits Jackson on Oct. 29.

A trip to PNC Stadium in Houston to play Texas Southern is slated for the following week on Nov. 5.

Jackson closes out the 2022 regular-season with a Gulf Coast Challenge game against Alabama A&M on Nov. 12 in Mobile, Ala., and a road contest at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss., against Alcorn State finishing the slate on Nov. 19.

Below is Jackson State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Jackson State Football Schedule

09/04 – Florida A&M* (in Miami, FL)

09/10 – Tennessee State (in Memphis, TN)

09/17 – Grambling State

09/24 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/01 – OFF

10/08 – at Alabama State*

10/15 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/22 – Campbell

10/29 – Southern*

11/05 – at Texas Southern*

11/12 – Alabama A&M* (in Mobile, AL)

11/19 – at Alcorn State*

* SWAC contst.

Jackson State finished the 2021 season 11-2 overall and 8-0 in SWAC action. The Tigers defeated Prairie View A&M 27-10 to win the SWAC Championship Game, but were defeated by South Carolina State, 31-10, in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga.