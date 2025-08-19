Indiana State to play at Purdue in 2029, at Indiana in 2030

The Indiana State Sycamores will play at the Purdue Boilermakers in 2029 and at the Indiana Hoosiers in 2030, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of contracts for both football games were obtained from the respective schools via state public records requests.

Indiana State will travel to face the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Sycamores will receive a $550,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Indiana State and Purdue have met seven times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1926. The Boilermakers claimed victory in all seven contests, including a 49-0 win in their most recent meeting to open the 2024 season.

Indiana is also scheduled to host Indiana State in 2026, which was previously announced. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 19, but has been moved up two weeks to Sept. 5, according to a copy of an amendment to the contract.

Indiana State will travel to take on the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Friday, Sept. 6, 2030. The Sycamores will collect a $525,000 guarantee for the contest, which will mark the eighth meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Like Purdue, the Indiana Hoosiers also hold a 7-0 mark against Indiana State. The Hoosiers last defeated the Sycamores in 2023 by a score of 41-7.

Indiana is also scheduled to host Indiana State this fall on Friday, Sept. 12, and then again two seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. Both of those games were announced back in 2018.

On Monday, we reported that Indiana added the Howard Bison to its 2026 football schedule and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks to their 2028 football schedule.

