Indiana State replaces opponent on 2026 football schedule

The Indiana State Sycamores have added a new opponent to their 2026 football schedule, which replaces one that was previously scheduled, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Indiana State was previously scheduled to host the UT Martin Skyhawks at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., on Sept. 5, 2026, which was announced back in October 2020. That game has been rescheduled and will now be played four seasons later on Sept. 21, 2030, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Indiana State University via a state public records request.

With the date change, the home-and-home series between Indiana State and UT Martin will now kickoff on Sept. 4, 2027 at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn.

To replace the UT Martin game in 2026, Indiana State has added a home contest against the Valparaiso Beacons of the Pioneer Football League (PFL). The Sycamores will host the Beacons in Terre Haute on Sept. 19, 2026, and the guarantee payment will be $175,000, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Indiana State University.

Indiana State and Valparaiso have met 33 times on the gridiron in a series that dates back to 1928. The Sycamores have won five consecutive games in the series, most recently in 1968, but the Beacons still hold the overall advantage, 20-12-1.

Indiana State was previously scheduled to visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 19, 2026, so that game will likely be moving to a new date that season. With Indiana State rescheduling its previous season-opening opponent, UT Martin, and Purdue needing a Week 1 opponent, it’s likely that the matchup will be rescheduled for Sept. 5.

More future football scheduling changes are likely forthcoming due to conference realignment and the expansion of Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schedules to a maximum of 12 games each season.

