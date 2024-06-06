Idaho, South Dakota schedule football series for 2029, 2030

The Idaho Vandals and South Dakota Coyotes have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract with the University of South Dakota was obtained from the University of Idaho via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Idaho will travel to take on South Dakota at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The series will conclude the following season when the Vandals host the Coyotes at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030.

Idaho is a member of the Big Sky Conference, while South Dakota competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The two schools have never met on the gridiron.

Idaho is scheduled to open the 2029 season at home at the Kibbie Dome against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Sept. 8. After visiting South Dakota, the Vandals will travel for the second consecutive week when they take on the rival Washington State Cougars in nearby Pullman, Wash., on Sept. 15.

In 2030, Idaho is slated to return the game against Utah Tech on Sept. 7 in St. George, Utah.

On Wednesday, we reported that Idaho will travel to take on the Utah Utes on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. The Vandals will receive a $600,000 guarantee for that contest.

Idaho is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for South Dakota in 2029. The Coyotes’ 2030 slate also includes a road contest against the Iowa State Cyclones on Aug. 31 and a home tilt against the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 7.

