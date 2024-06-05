Utah adds Idaho to 2026 football schedule

The Utah Utes have added the Idaho Vandals to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with the University of Utah was obtained from the University of Idaho via a state public records request.

Utah will host Idaho at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. The Utes will pay the Vandals a $600,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The football series between the University of Utah and the University of Idaho has a long history dating back to 1908. Utah and Idaho played most recently in Salt Lake City in 1993, which resulted in a 28-17 Vandals victory.

The overall series record shows Utah with 14 wins, while Idaho has 12 wins to go along with two ties. Utah has claimed victory in three of the past five meetings since 1959.

With the addition of Idaho, Utah now has all three of its non-conference opponents for the 2026 season. The Utes are also scheduled to host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 12 and the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 19.

Utah was previously scheduled to play the Houston Cougars in 2026, but that game was canceled after the Cougars joined the Big 12 Conference.

Idaho has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2026 with the addition of Utah. Idaho is also slated to host the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 12 and the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Sept. 12 at the Kibbie Dome that season.

