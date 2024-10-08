Hurricane Milton: Tracking changes to the college football schedule

Hurricane Milton is currently a category 5 storm and it is expected to make landfall near Tampa, Fla., early Thursday morning. Due to the potential effects of the storm, games on the Week 7 college football TV schedule have been postponed or rescheduled.

Below are the FBS and FCS college football games that have changed dates, kickoff times, and/or locations, or that have been canceled due to Hurricane Milton. New information will be posted as it is announced.

Valparaiso at Stetson

The Valparaiso Beacons at Stetson Hatters football game in DeLand, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12 has been postponed. Discussions for a possible makeup date of the Pioneer Football League contest are ongoing.

Memphis at USF

The Memphis Tigers at USF Bulls football game in Tampa, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 11 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30pm ET. The Saturday date and kickoff time are tentative pending an assessment by the schools and American Athletic Conference after the storm has passed.

Last updated: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:25pm ET

Two other football games in Florida that are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 could be affected by Hurricane Milton. The UCF Knights are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and the game is slated to kickoff at 3:30pm ET on ESPN2.

UCF has canceled all home athletics events that are scheduled for Wednesday. However, the football game on Saturday will be played as scheduled for now.

Also on Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls will play host to the North Texas Mean Green at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The game remains as scheduled for 7:00pm ET (ESPN2), but the school has suspended all operations and classes through Thursday, Oct. 10.