Memphis-USF football game rescheduled due to Hurricane Milton

The Memphis Tigers at USF Bulls football game that was set for Friday evening has been rescheduled, the American Athletic Conference has announced.

USF was previously scheduled to host Memphis at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. However, the game was altered due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton and its likely effect on the Tampa area.

The Memphis-USF game has been rescheduled for the following day, Saturday, Oct. 12, with kickoff set for 3:30pm ET / 2:30pm CT. Television coverage of the game will be announced later. The Friday night game was slated to be broadcast by ESPN.

The Saturday date and kickoff time are tentative, however, as the American and both schools will “…assess the conditions and overall situation after the storm has passed to determine if further adjustments are necessary.”

Memphis is 4-1 overall and 0-1 in American play so far this season. The Tigers defeated all four of their non-conference opponents — North Alabama, Troy, Florida State, and Middle Tennessee — and lost to Navy in their American opener.

If the game is not played this weekend, Memphis is next scheduled to host North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

USF is off to a 2-3 start this season, also with an 0-1 conference record. The Bulls defeated Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, while falling to Alabama and Miami in non-league action. In its American opener, USF fell on the road to Tulane, 45-10.

USF’s next scheduled contest after this weekend is at home against UAB on Saturday, Oct. 19.

