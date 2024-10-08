Valparaiso-Stetson football game postponed due to Hurricane Milton

The Valparaiso Beacons at Stetson Hatters football game that was set for this weekend has been postponed, Stetson University announced on Tuesday.

Stetson was previously scheduled to host Valparaiso at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. However, the game was postponed due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Milton.

“We appreciate Valparaiso University and the Pioneer Football League for working with us as we plan for Hurricane Milton,” said Stetson Athletic Director Ricky Ray. “In addition to the concerns for our campus community, we also recognize our partners at the City of DeLand will be working diligently on hurricane response and hosting a game at Spec Martin Stadium is not feasible.”

Per Valparaiso’s release, discussions about a possible makeup date for the Pioneer Football League (PFL) contest “…are ongoing, and if the game is rescheduled, details will be announced at a later date.” The two schools do not share a common open date.

Stetson is 2-3 so far this season and 0-1 in PFL action. The Hatters opened the season with home wins over Ave Maria, 41-3, and Warner, 35-0. Those back-to-back wins were followed by back-to-back road non-conference losses at Furman, 48-7, and at Harvard, 35-0.

In their PFL opener last week, the Hatters traveled to face St. Thomas and lost, 34-24.

Valparaiso is 2-4 overall and 0-2 in PFL play. The Beacons dropped a pair of road games to start the season, 35-7 to Northern Iowa and 59-25 to Youngstown State. Valpo then rebounded with home non-conference victories over Indiana Wesleyan, 20-17, and Roosevelt, 31-23 in overtime.

The Beacons then opened PFL play with back-to-back losses, falling 17-5 at Morehead State and 27-3 at home against Drake.

