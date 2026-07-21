Greg Sankey touts nine-game football schedule at SEC Media Days 2026

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After years of discussion, debate, and deliberation, the SEC will finally debut its nine‑game conference football schedule this season. The league will also maintain its long‑standing requirement that every program play at least one non‑conference Power opponent annually.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey argues that this combination produces the toughest path in the sport.

“We and I recognize that a nine‑game Southeastern Conference football schedule, coupled with our expectation that we maintain a high‑quality non‑conference opponent, creates one of the most— in fact, I’m going to scratch what I wrote,” Sankey said. “It creates, without question, the most demanding sets of football schedules in all of college football.”

SEC fans will likely nod along. Followers of other leagues will likely roll their eyes.

Like it or not, the numbers back Sankey up. The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) agrees, placing Arkansas atop its 2026 preseason strength‑of‑schedule rankings. SEC teams occupy the Top 7 spots, nine of the Top 10, and 14 of the Top 15.

“The nine‑game schedule reflects confidence in our universities, our student‑athletes, and in our football programs,” Sankey said. “It preserves great rivalries—historic rivalries—many of which are played every year. It creates more compelling conference matchups and reinforces our long‑standing commitment to competitive excellence.”

Phil Steele, whose annual preview magazine has been a staple since 1995, also leans heavily toward the SEC. Steele ranks Texas’ 2026 slate as the nation’s toughest and his strength of schedule formula places 14 SEC teams inside his Top 25.

“When you look at our schedule, no one has created the kind of weekly competition that exists in the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey added. “It’s competition that our fans will experience every week because we believe we’re the best conference in college football.”

With just over a month until kickoff, the strength‑of‑schedule debate will only intensify as college football marches toward the third edition of the 12‑team College Football Playoff.

SEC Football Schedule