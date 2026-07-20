College football strength of schedule: Phil Steele’s 2026 rankings

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) leads players on to the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Photo: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Phil Steele has published his college football strength of schedule rankings for the 2026 season. The Texas Longhorns have the toughest schedule in 2026, while the UMass Minutemen have the easiest, per Steele.

Last season, Phil Steele’s toughest schedule belonged to the Wisconsin Badgers, while the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders had the easiest schedule.

Steele arrives at his preseason toughest schedule ratings by combining his “9 sets of Power Ratings” with the amount of home and away games. This differs from the Win/Loss method, which is strictly based on the opponent winning percentage from the previous year.

The SEC leads Phil Steele’s rankings this season with 14 teams in his Top 25 toughest schedules. They are followed by the Big Ten with eight teams, and ACC with three.

Phil Steele’s 10 toughest schedules for 2026

1. Texas (2025 SOS rank: 15th) – Texas has the toughest schedule in the country in 2026 per Steele, and it includes games against six preseason ESPN Top 25 teams among 10 power contests — vs. No. 1 Ohio State, at No. 25 Tennessee, vs. No. 13 Oklahoma (in Dallas), vs. No. 9 Ole Miss, at No. 11 LSU, and at No. 10 Texas A&M.

2. Michigan (2025 SOS rank: 54th) – The Wolverines also play 10 power programs, and have six preseason ESPN Top 25 teams on their slate, which includes three Top 6 teams: vs. No. 13 Oklahoma, vs. No. 19 Iowa, vs. No. 15 Penn State, vs. No. 6 Indiana, at No. 2 Oregon, and at No. 1 Ohio State.

3. USC (2025 SOS rank: 20th) – USC gets a tougher schedule in 2026 despite a lackluster non-conference slate with no power opponents. ESPN ranked Big Ten opponents include No. 2 Oregon, No. 17 Washington, and No. 1 Ohio State at home, with No. 15 Penn State and No. 6 Indiana on the road.

4. Arkansas (2025 SOS rank: 3rd) – Arkansas’ 2026 schedule includes 10 power opponents this season, with a non-conference game at No. 18 Utah. Ranked SEC foes visiting Fayetteville include No. 3 Georgia, No. 25 Tennessee, and N0. 11 LSU. Road tilts include No. 10 Texas A&M, and No. 5 Texas.

5. Oklahoma (2025 SOS rank: 7th) – Oklahoma’s non-conference slate in 2026 features a road test at No. 14 Michigan. In SEC action, the Sooners get preseason No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Texas A&M at home, with No. 3 Georgia and No. 5 Texas (in Dallas) on the road.

6. Ohio State (2025 SOS rank: 24th) – The Buckeyes’ 10-power game slate is highlighted by an early visit to No. 5 Texas. In Big Ten action, OSU will host No. 2 Oregon and No. 14 Michigan, with visits lined up at No. 19 Iowa, No. 6 Indiana, and No. 20 USC.

7. Michigan State (2025 SOS rank: 31st) – The Spartans open with consecutive games at home against MAC opponents before facing a tough road test at No. 4 Notre Dame. MSU later hosts No. 17 Washington and No. 2 Oregon and visits No. 14 Michigan.

8. Mississippi State (2025 SOS rank: 2nd) – Mississippi State’s non-league slate this season is highlighted by a Week 2 trip to face Minnesota. In SEC action, the Bulldogs are slated to host No. 16 Alabama and No. 13 Oklahoma, while visiting No. 11 LSU, No. 5 Texas, and No. 9 Ole Miss.

9. Purdue (2025 SOS rank: 13th) – Purdue faces five preseason ESPN Top 25 league opponents this season, with No. 4 Notre Dame at home in non-conference action. League tilts include No. 17 Washington at home, with No. 15 Penn State, No. 19 Iowa, and No. 6 Indiana on the road.

10. Florida (2025 SOS rank: 12th) – Florida’s non-league slate is highlighted by a trip to face in-state rival Florida State in the season-finale. Ranked SEC foes for the Gators include No. 9 Ole Miss and. No. 13 Oklahoma in the Swamp, with road trips to face No. 5 Texas and No. 3 Georgia (in Atlanta).

The rest of Phil Steele’s toughest schedule rankings for 2026 are listed below:

11-25

(11) Kentucky, (12) Stanford, (13) North Carolina, (14) Northwestern, (15) LSU, (16) Ole Miss, (17) Boston College, (18) Georgia, (19) Alabama, (20) Oregon, (21) Missouri, (22) Tennessee, (23) Vanderbilt, (24) Indiana, (25) South Carolina

26-50

(26) Nebraska, (27) Florida State, (28) Texas A&M, (29) UCLA, (30) Baylor, (31) Minnesota, (32) Wisconsin, (33) Arizona State, (34) Georgia Tech, (35) Auburn, (36) Rutgers, (37) TCU, (38) Cincinnati, (39) Maryland, (40) Virginia Tech, (41) Louisville, (42) Syracuse, (43) California, (44) Washington, (45) Colorado, (46) West Virginia, (47) Duke, (48) Illinois, (49) BYU, (50) Wake Forest

51-75

(51) Oklahoma State, (52) Rice, (53) Penn State, (54) Kansas, (55) Utah State, (56) Iowa State, (57) Iowa, (58) Clemson, (59) Arizona, (60) Houston, (61) Miami FL, (62) Utah, (63) Pitt, (64) Oregon State, (65) Colorado State, (66) Notre Dame, (67) SMU, (68) Virginia, (69) UCF, (70) Boise State, (71) UTSA, (72) Washington State, (73) Georgia Southern, (74) San Diego State, (75) North Texas

76-100

(76) NC State, (77) Kansas State, (78) Texas State, (79) Charlotte, (80) Memphis, (81) Texas Tech, (82) Navy, (83) Missouri State, (84) Southern Miss, (85) Kent State, (86) WKU, (87) Florida Atlantic, (88) UTEP, (89) Coastal Carolina, (90) Army, (91) Northern Illinois, (92) UAB, (93) San Jose State, (94) Nevada, (95) Fresno State, (96) East Carolina, (97) Temple, (98) New Mexico, (99) Tulane, (100) USF

101-136

(101) Central Michigan, (102) New Mexico State, (103) Akron, (104) Western Michigan, (105) UNLV, (106) South Alabama, (107) Georgia State, (108) Louisiana Tech, (109) Delaware, (110) Sam Houston, (111) UConn, (112) Tulsa, (113) Middle Tennessee, (114) Kennesaw State, (115) Old Dominion, (116) ULM, (117) Troy, (118) Appalachian State, (119) James Madison, (120) Ball State, (121) Air Force, (122) Bowling Green, (123) Arkansas State, (124) FIU, (125) Marshall, (126) North Dakota State, (127) Sacramento State, (128) Wyoming, (129) Miami OH, (130) Ohio, (131) Hawaii, (132) Buffalo, (133) Eastern Michigan, (134) Jax State, (135) Liberty, (136) Toledo, (137) Louisiana, (138) UMass

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