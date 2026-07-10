ESPN FPI unveils 2026 college football strength of schedule rankings

With just 50 days remaining until the start of the college football season, ESPN has released its latest Football Power Index (FPI) — including the network’s updated strength of schedule rankings for 2026.
ESPN defines strength of schedule as the “rank among all FBS teams of remaining schedule strength, from the perspective of an average FBS team.”
According to the preseason FPI, Arkansas enters 2026 with the nation’s toughest slate. The Razorbacks face home dates with Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Tulsa, and North Alabama, along with road trips to Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Utah.
Oklahoma lands at No. 2 in the FPI strength of schedule rankings, followed by Texas at No. 3, Kentucky at No. 4, and Ole Miss at No. 5.
The SEC dominates the metric, placing nine teams in the Top 10 and 16 teams in the Top 25. The Big Ten follows with seven teams inside the Top 25, while the ACC places two.
The reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers check in with the 33rd‑toughest schedule, and national runner‑up Miami sits at No. 45.
Below are the Top 25 toughest schedules for the 2026 season according to the ESPN FPI. For the full rankings, visit ESPN and view the “SOS” column. The “REM SOS” column is for remaining games, and will change as the season progresses.
1. Arkansas
2. Oklahoma
3. Texas
4. Kentucky
5. Ole Miss
6. Mississippi State
7. Florida
8. Ohio State
9. Texas A&M
10. South Carolina
11. LSU
12. Missouri
13. Auburn
14. Tennessee
15. Alabama
16. Michigan
17. Northwestern
18. Vanderbilt
19. USC
20. Georgia
21. Nebraska
22. Florida State
23. Purdue
24. Boston College
25. Washington
Why look at “REM SOS” when I could look at “SOS”
They both show the same thing right now.
Let me see if I understand…ESPN, which runs the Playoff and has exclusive rights to SEC coverage, has announced a formula that places SEC Teams as 14 of the top 15. The hype for more SEC Teams in the Playoff has officially begun.
espn just ranks SEC teams high every year. what a joke .