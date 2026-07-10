ESPN FPI unveils 2026 college football strength of schedule rankings

With just 50 days remaining until the start of the college football season, ESPN has released its latest Football Power Index (FPI) — including the network’s updated strength of schedule rankings for 2026.

ESPN defines strength of schedule as the “rank among all FBS teams of remaining schedule strength, from the perspective of an average FBS team.”

According to the preseason FPI, Arkansas enters 2026 with the nation’s toughest slate. The Razorbacks face home dates with Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina, Tulsa, and North Alabama, along with road trips to Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Utah.

Oklahoma lands at No. 2 in the FPI strength of schedule rankings, followed by Texas at No. 3, Kentucky at No. 4, and Ole Miss at No. 5.

The SEC dominates the metric, placing nine teams in the Top 10 and 16 teams in the Top 25. The Big Ten follows with seven teams inside the Top 25, while the ACC places two.

The reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers check in with the 33rd‑toughest schedule, and national runner‑up Miami sits at No. 45.

Below are the Top 25 toughest schedules for the 2026 season according to the ESPN FPI. For the full rankings, visit ESPN and view the “SOS” column. The “REM SOS” column is for remaining games, and will change as the season progresses.

1. Arkansas

2. Oklahoma

3. Texas

4. Kentucky

5. Ole Miss

6. Mississippi State

7. Florida

8. Ohio State

9. Texas A&M

10. South Carolina

11. LSU

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Tennessee

15. Alabama

16. Michigan

17. Northwestern

18. Vanderbilt

19. USC

20. Georgia

21. Nebraska

22. Florida State

23. Purdue

24. Boston College

25. Washington