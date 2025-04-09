Georgia Tech, Tennessee schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Tennessee Volunteers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, the schools announced Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Georgia Tech will host Tennessee on Sept. 12, 2026, at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta and venture to Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium to battle the Vols on Sept. 11, 2027., which will conclude the two-game series.

“As we continue to invest in and elevate Georgia Tech football, securing elite-level competition is a critical component,” Georgia Tech vice president/director of athletics J Batt said. “We’re thrilled to renew our rivalry with Tennessee and look forward to the matchups in Atlanta and Knoxville. I’m confident that our passionate Tech fans will embrace this series!”

The teams have played 44 times in their respective histories, but just once in the last 38 years. That contest, a 42-41, double-overtime Tennessee victory, took place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 4, 2017.

Georgia Tech has a complete non-league slate for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns. The 2026 game with Tennessee replaces a Sept. 19 tilt with Georgia State, which has been canceled. The Ramblin’ Wreck’s 2026 non-league opponents include home dates with Colorado (Sept. 5) and Mercer (Sept. 26) and Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium on Nov. 28. The 2027 docket includes home dates with Arkansas State (Sept. 4) and Georgia (Nov. 27), with an Oct. 2 date at Notre Dame rounding out the grouping.

Tennessee has a Sept. 5, 2026, date with Furman at Neyland Stadium, along with a just-announced Sept. 19 date with Kennesaw State, with a Sept. 18, 2027, visit from Western Michigan on the docket.

