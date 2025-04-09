Tennessee adds Kennesaw State to 2026 football schedule

The Tennessee Volunteers have added the Kennesaw State Owls to their 2026 football schedule, according to a release Wednesday.

The game will be played Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Kennesaw State is part of CUSA, having transitioned to the league and the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) before the 2024 campaign. First-year Owls coach Jerry Mack is a former running backs coach at Tennessee.

The game marks Tennessee’s second non-SEC outing in 2026, joining a Sept. 5 home contest with Furman.

The Owls’ non-league slate for 2026 includes a date with Georgia State at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Sept. 12 and a road tilt at Arkansas State on Sept. 26.

