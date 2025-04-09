Georgia Tech at Georgia State football game in 2026 canceled

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were scheduled to travel to take on the Georgia State Panthers in 2026, but that game will not be played, according to a Wednesday release.

On Wednesday, Georgia Tech announced a new home-and-home football series with the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Panthers’ game with the Yellow Jackets was slated for Saturday, Sept. 19.

“We are greatly disappointed in the contract not being fulfilled, especially considering that we played at Bobby Dodd this fall,” Georgia State Athletic Director Charlie Cobb said in the release. “Moving forward, we will take the cancelation fee and invest significantly in our program.”

The cancelation fee is $1,000,000. The contract was signed in 2019.

The Panthers’ amended 2026 campaign features a home date with North Carolina A&T on Sept. 5, with a trip to Kennesaw State the following week.

