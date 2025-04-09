Georgia Tech at Georgia State football game in 2026 canceled

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were scheduled to travel to take on the Georgia State Panthers in 2026, but that game will not be played, according to a Wednesday release.
On Wednesday, Georgia Tech announced a new home-and-home football series with the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Panthers’ game with the Yellow Jackets was slated for Saturday, Sept. 19.
“We are greatly disappointed in the contract not being fulfilled, especially considering that we played at Bobby Dodd this fall,” Georgia State Athletic Director Charlie Cobb said in the release. “Moving forward, we will take the cancelation fee and invest significantly in our program.”
The cancelation fee is $1,000,000. The contract was signed in 2019.
The Panthers’ amended 2026 campaign features a home date with North Carolina A&T on Sept. 5, with a trip to Kennesaw State the following week.
We all know the real reason this was cancelled, GT doesn’t want to play at a GO5 school, no P4 schools suddenly want to anymore.
G5 Schools are afraid that there will be more visiting fans from P4 Schools plus G5 have smaller capacity at their campus stadiums.
It´s not that Georgia Tech didn´t want to, they would just rather play Tennessee and it might even be good for Georgia State because getting that million dollars is very helpful in this day and age of NIL and portal where G5 schools like them need every last penny.
Dan, you´re also completely wrong. Hosting a P4 team is every G5 school´s dream. It´s the P4 schools that are choosing not to play the game. They also don´t care about what fans from each team show up, if they did, no school would ever play BYU at home because a lot of the time half the stadium or more is blue.
Thank you very much BYUfan to help me understand pardon me for getting little confused occasionally however I always remain positive.
I am very optimistic that Georgia-Georgia Tech will continue to play on Thanksgiving weekend when SEC goes to nine game conference schedule which I am still pulling for.
USC still has an opening that date. :)