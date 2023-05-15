FOX Sports reveals two football games in 2023 for Big Noon Kickoff

FOX Sports has revealed two college football matchups in 2023 that are set for Big Noon Kickoff, according to an announcement on Monday.

During week one of the 2023 season, the TCU Horned Frogs will host the Colorado Buffaloes at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 2. The game will be televised by FOX at noon ET (11:00am CT/10:00am MT).

The game will pit the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship runner-up against an overhauled Colorado team led by new head coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime.

FOX also announced that their Big Noon Kickoff for the final week of the regular-season in 2023 will feature the Michigan Wolverines hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 25 at noon ET (Week 13).

The Michigan-Ohio State football series, referred to as “The Game” by some, is currently led by the Wolverines, 60-51-6. Michigan has won the last two contests in the series, 42-27 in Ann Arbor in 2021 and 45-23 in Columbus in 2022.

Earlier on Monday, the kickoff time and television network was announced for two other football games in 2023. Ohio State will host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 (Week 11) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, and the game will be televised by NBC at 7:30pm ET.

CBS announced they will air the Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions contest on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 (Week 4). The game will be televised by CBS at 8:00pm ET and also streamed live via Paramount+.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC will debut with the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

