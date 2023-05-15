Iowa at Penn State football game in 2023 set for primetime on CBS

The Iowa Hawkeyes at the Penn State Nittany Lions football game in 2023 has been set for primetime on CBS, according to an announcement on Monday.

Iowa and Penn State will square off at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 (Week 4). The game will be televised by CBS at 8:00pm ET and also streamed live via Paramount+.

This is the third contest announced that is part of the Big Ten Conference’s new seven-year media rights agreement with CBS, FOX and NBC that begins on July 1, 2023 and extends through the 2029-30 season. The Big Ten will have three premier windows for college football broadcasts on Saturdays, beginning at noon ET with the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX. Games will then follow on CBS at 3:30pm ET and on NBC in primetime.

Earlier on Monday, NBC announced that they will televise the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes contest on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Last week, it was announced that Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC will debut with the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Here is more information from CBS Sports’ release on Monday:

In the first year of a new seven-year deal, CBS Sports will present seven select games this season in various time slots. Beginning with the 2024 season, CBS Sports will present a marquee Big Ten football game every week in its traditional 3:30 PM, ET time slot on Saturday.

