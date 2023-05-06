Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC to debut with West Virginia at Penn State

Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC will debut with the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Penn State Nittany Lions, NBC Sports has announced.

West Virginia and Penn State will square off at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., and the game will be televised by NBC at 7:30pm ET. The contest will also be streamed live via Peacock.

Last August, the Big Ten Conference announced a new seven-year media rights agreement with CBS, FOX and NBC that begins on July 1, 2023 and extends through the 2029-30 season. The Big Ten will have three premier windows for college football broadcasts on Saturdays, beginning at noon ET with the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX. Games will then follow on CBS at 3:30pm ET and on NBC in primetime.

The 2023 West Virginia-Penn State contest is the first of a home-and-home series that was scheduled back in September 2013. The second and final game of the series is slated for Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.

Penn State and West Virginia first met on the gridiron in 1904 and have played 59 times. The Nittany Lions have dominated the overall series, leading 48-9-2. The two schools met in 46 consecutive seasons between 1947 and 1992, but the series has been dormant ever since.

