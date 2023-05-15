Michigan State at Ohio State set for Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC

The Michigan State Spartans at the Ohio State Buckeyes football game in 2023 has been set for Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC, Ohio State has announced.

Michigan State and Ohio State will square off at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 (Week 11) and the game will be televised by NBC at 7:30pm ET.

This is the second contest announced that is part of the Big Ten Conference’s new seven-year media rights agreement with CBS, FOX and NBC that begins on July 1, 2023 and extends through the 2029-30 season. The Big Ten will have three premier windows for college football broadcasts on Saturdays, beginning at noon ET with the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX. Games will then follow on CBS at 3:30pm ET and on NBC in primetime.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC will debut with the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Michigan State and Ohio State first met on the gridiron in 1912 and have played 51 times. The Buckeyes have won seven-consecutive games, including a 49-20 victory last season, and now lead the overall series 36-15.

