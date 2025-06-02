Florida, Florida A&M reschedule future football game

The Florida Gators and Florida A&M Rattlers have rescheduled their future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Florida was previously scheduled to host Florida A&M at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 11, 2025. However, Florida later replaced Florida A&M on its 2025 schedule with a season-opener against the Long Island Sharks on Aug. 30.

The Florida A&M contest was likely canceled due to a conflict with the 2025 SEC football schedule. When the schedule was released in December, it was revealed that Florida will travel to play the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 11 that season.

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from the University of Florida via a state public records request, the 2025 Florida-Florida A&M game has been rescheduled and will now be played five seasons later on Aug. 31, 2030. The amendment to the contract was executed on March 26, 2024.

Florida was originally contracted to pay Florida A&M a $500,000 guarantee for the game in 2025. Per the terms of the contract amendment, the Gators agreed to pay the Rattlers $300,000 on or before Feb. 1, 2025 and will pay them another $300,000 on or before Feb. 1, 2031, following the completion of the rescheduled game.

Florida A&M University is a public historically black land-grant university located in Tallahassee, Fla. The Rattlers compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Florida and Florida A&M have only met once on the gridiron in their history. The Gators, led by head coach Ron Zook, defeated the Rattlers in that contest, 63-3, on Sept. 13, 2003 in Gainesville.

