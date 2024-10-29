FCS Semifinals to be nationally televised by ABC in 2024

The FCS Semifinals in 2024 will be nationally televised for the first-time ever, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Both semifinals this season will be televised by ABC on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, with the first contest kicking off at 12:00pm ET and the second beginning at 3:30pm ET. The move of both FCS semifinals to network television is reportedly part of the new contract between ESPN and the NCAA that was agreed to in January.

Previously, one of the FCS Semifinals was played on Friday and the other on Saturday. In August, North Dakota State athletic director and FCS Playoff chairman Matt Larsen said there was a chance that the Friday night semifinal would move.

“Ideally, if there would be a way to have both of those games on Saturday, that would probably be ideal from a committee perspective, from a bracket perspective, but those are things that we’re continuing to work on,” said Larsen in August.

ABC will also televise one FCS Quarterfinal matchup one week prior to the semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3:30pm ET. The first quarterfinal is slated for Friday, Dec. 13 at 9:00pm ET on ESPN, with the remaining three on Saturday.

Back in April, it was announced that the 2024 FCS Championship Game, also known as the NCAA Division I Football Championship, will be played on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and ESPN will televise the contest at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

The move of the FCS Championship to Monday comes following two consecutive seasons of the contest being played on Sunday afternoon directly opposite the NFL.

Earlier this year on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the Montana Grizzlies, 23-3, to claim their second consecutive FCS Championship victory.

