FCS Championship moved to Monday night for 2024 season

The FCS Championship game has been moved to Monday night for the 2024 season, the NCAA has announced.

The 2024 FCS Championship Game, also known as the NCAA Division I Football Championship, will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. An exact kickoff time was not announced, but the game will be nationally televised by ESPN.

The #FCSChampionship is moving to Monday night❗️ 📅 January 6, 2025

📺 ESPN

📍 Frisco, Texas

🏟️ Toyota Stadium #FCS pic.twitter.com/4803ttGz9o — NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) April 13, 2024

The move of the FCS Championship to Monday comes following two consecutive seasons of the contest being played on Sunday afternoon directly opposite the NFL.

Earlier this year on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the Montana Grizzlies, 23-3, to claim their second consecutive FCS Championship victory.

Per Sports Business Journal, television ratings for the 2023 FCS Championship were 1.04 million. That was a three percent decline from the previous season (1.07 million viewers) when the game was also played on a Sunday. The 2021 FCS Championship, the last one to be played on a Saturday, received 1.32 million viewers.

This will mark the 15th-consecutive season that the FCS Championship Game will be played at Toyota Stadium, a venue that has held that name since 2013. The stadium was named Pizza Hut Park during the 2010 and 2011 contests before being named FC Dallas Stadium for the 2012 season.

