FCS Championship set for Sunday for second consecutive season

The FCS Championship game will be played on a Sunday for the second consecutive season, the NCAA has announced.

The 2023 FCS Championship Game, also known as the NCAA Division I Football Championship, will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The game will kickoff at 2:00pm ET/1:00pm CT.

Earlier this year on January 8, 2023, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the North Dakota State Bison 45-21 in the FCS Championship before an announced crowd of 18,023. It was the first national championship for South Dakota State, who also owns 17 conference titles.

Per The Analyst, television ratings for the 2022 FCS Championship were 1.07 million. That was a 19 percent decline from the previous season when the game was played on a Saturday (1.32 million viewers).

This will mark the 14th-consecutive season that the FCS Championship Game will be played at Toyota Stadium, a venue that has held that name since 2013. The stadium was named Pizza Hut Park during the 2010 and 2011 contests before being named FC Dallas Stadium for the 2012 season.

Future FCS Championship Games

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 – Frisco, Texas

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025* – Frisco, Texas

* Tentative and subject to change.

