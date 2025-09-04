Eastern Michigan to play at Army West Point in 2030

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and Army West Point Black Knights have agreed to reschedule a past football game that was canceled, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of an amendment to the original contract was obtained from Eastern Michigan University via a state public records request.

Eastern Michigan was previously scheduled to travel to play Army on Oct. 17, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles will now travel to take on the Black Knights at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2030, according to the copy of the contract amendment.

The rescheduled contest is part of a nine-game series that began on Oct. 11, 2008 at Michie Stadium. The two schools then met seven additional times between 2009 and 2018, with Army claiming victory in every contests except the 2012 edition.

In their most recent matchup on Oct. 27, 2018, the Black Knights defeated the Eagles 37-22 at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Army was previously scheduled to host the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 21, 2030, but will now face Eastern Michigan on that date instead. The Black Knights and Bobcats were scheduled to play the first game of a home-and-home series in San Marcos, Texas, during the 2029 season, but it appears that both the 2029 and 2030 Army-Texas State contests will or have been canceled.

After moving into the American Conference last season, the Black Knights have had to cancel numerous future football games that they previously scheduled as an Independent.

Eastern Michigan now has three scheduled non-conference games for the 2030 season with the addition of Army. The Eagles are also slated to visit the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 7 before hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Sept. 14.

Army’s 2030 non-conference slate is tentatively set with the addition of Eastern Michigan. The Black Knights are currently scheduled to open the season on Aug. 31 on the road against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Annual non-conference games against rivals Air Force and Navy are also included.

Football Schedules

Future Eastern Michigan Football Schedules

Future Army Football Schedules