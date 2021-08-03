Army, Texas State schedule home-and-home football series for 2029, 2030

The Army Black Knights and the Texas State Bobcats have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2029 and 2030, it was announced on Monday.

The series will begin with Army traveling to face Texas State at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The two-game series will conclude with the Black Knights hosting the Bobcats the following season at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2030.

Army and Texas State have never squared off on the gridiron. The Bobcats have only played one service academy — the Navy Midshipmen. The two schools squared off in Annapolis, Md., in 2012 and in San Marcos in 2015.

Texas State also announced on Monday that they will play the North Texas Mean Green in a home-and-home series. Texas State will host North Texas in San Marcos on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026and will travel to face the Mean Green at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030.

“I’m really excited to be able to add quality programs like North Texas and Army to our future schedules,” said Texas State Executive Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Operations Don Coryell. “We have a large number of military veterans and servicemen and women in Central Texas, and to give them the opportunity to watch Texas State play a service academy at Bobcat Stadium is truly special. In addition, getting to play North Texas is a chance to revisit an old rivalry between Texas State and UNT, an opportunity I think both fan bases will really enjoy.”

Army, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, now has seven opponents scheduled for both the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

Texas State now has two announced non-conference opponents for 2029 and three for 2030.

