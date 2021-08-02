North Texas adds futures games against Texas State, two FCS schools

The North Texas Mean Green have added future football games against the Texas State Bobcats and two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents, the school announced on Monday.

North Texas and Texas State will play a home-and-home football series beginning with the Mean Green traveling to face the Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The series will conclude four seasons later with North Texas hosting Texas State at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030.

The Mean Green and the Bobcats first met on the gridiron in 1915 and have squared off a total of 39 times. North Texas has won three consecutive games in the series, most recently in 1994 in San Marcos, and currently leads the overall series 30-7-2.

North Texas also announced today that they will host the Abilene Christian Wildcats in 2023 and the Houston Baptist Huskies in 2026. The Mean Green are 16-8-1 all-time against Abilene Christian and 1-0 all-time against Houston Baptist.

With the addition of games against Texas State, Abilene Christian, and Houston Baptist, North Texas has completed their non-conference schedule through the 2026 season.

The Mean Green are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at home against the Northwestern State Wildcats. The game is set for 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT and it will stream live via ESPN3.

Football Schedules