Davidson adds Division III opponent to 2025 football schedule

The Davidson Wildcats have added the Greensboro College Pride to their 2025 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

Davidson will host Greensboro College at Davidson College Stadium in Davidson, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, and the kickoff time is set for 7:00pm ET. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Davidson and Greensboro first met in football on Sept. 10, 2005 in Davidson. The Wildcats defeated the Pride in that contest, 32-7.

Greensboro College is a member of the USA South Athletic Conference in NCAA Division III. The Pride, currently led by head coach Tyler Card, finished the 2024 season 1-9 overall and 1-7 in conference action.

Davidson was previously scheduled to host the St. Andrews Stallions on Sept. 20, 2025, but the game was canceled following the school’s decision to cease operations earlier this month.

Davidson announced its 2025 football schedule in February. The Wildcats open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a non-conference contest at home against the Georgetown Hoyas. Davidson then travels to take on the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 6 and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 13 before returning home to host Greensboro College.

The Wildcats open Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on the road at Stetson on Sept. 27. Other road conference contests include Drake on Oct. 18, Morehead State on Nov. 1, and Marist on Nov. 15.

PFL foes on the home docket for Davidson include St. Thomas on Oct. 11, San Diego on Oct. 25, Presbyterian on Nov. 8, and Dayton on Nov. 22.

Future Davidson Football Schedules