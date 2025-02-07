Davidson announces 2025 football schedule

The Davidson Wildcats have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes newly added contests against Tennessee Tech and St. Andrews.

Davidson opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a non-conference contest at home against the Georgetown Hoyas at Davidson College Stadium in Davidson, N.C.

The Wildcats then travel to take on the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 6 and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 13. Davidson returns home to wrap up its non-conference schedule against the St. Andrews Knights, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) team, on Sept. 20.

After an open date, Davidson then turns its focus toward Pioneer Football League (PFL) play for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats open PFL action on the road at Stetson on Sept. 27. Other road conference contests include Drake on Oct. 18, Morehead State on Nov. 1, and Marist on Nov. 15.

PFL foes on the home docket for Davidson include St. Thomas on Oct. 11, San Diego on Oct. 25, Presbyterian on Nov. 8, and Dayton on Nov. 22.

Below is Davidson’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Davidson Football Schedule

08/30 – Georgetown

09/06 – at Elon

09/13 – at Tennessee Tech

09/20 – St. Andrews

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at Stetson*

10/11 – St. Thomas*

10/18 – at Drake*

10/25 – San Diego*

11/01 – at Morehead State*

11/08 – Presbyterian*

11/15 – at Marist*

11/22 – Dayton*

* Pioneer League contest.

Davidson went 6-5 in 2024, including a 4-4 docket in Pioneer League action. The Wildcats are entering their first season under head coach Saj Thakkar, who spent the last two years as the head coach at Bentley University.