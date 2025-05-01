St. Andrews to cease operations Monday, affects one FCS game in 2025

St. Andrews University will cease operations on Monday, May 5, 2025, the school has officially announced.
The school, located in Laurinburg, N.C., is a branch campus of Webber International University and it sponsored a total of 15 sports, including football. The St. Andrews Knights football team competed in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
The Stallions, who recorded an 0-9 overall record (0-6 AAC) last season, were scheduled to travel to play the Davidson Wildcats of the Pioneer Football League on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. That game has, of course, been canceled.
St. Andrews last played a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent in 2023 when it traveled to face…the Davidson Wildcats. The Knights limped away from that contest with an 84-6 defeat.
It’s not currently known if Davidson will replace its contest against St. Andrews, but there is plenty of time to locate an opponent.
Davidson’s open date in 2025 was scheduled to be on Sept. 27, so that date is available in addition to Sept. 20.
Among the 14 FCS teams that only have 11 games scheduled for this fall, one less than the maximum of 12, seven of them have open dates on either Sept. 20 or Sept. 27:
Sept. 20 Open Date
Jackson State
Marist
Morgan State
Texas Southern
Sept. 27 Open Date
Drake
Duquesne
LIU
Davidson could also look to the lower divisions as well for a replacement, which includes Division II, Division III, NAIA, and NCCAA.
Davidson would likely take LIU, Long Island’s quick to fill in anyone’s schedule
This is last thing I want to see with Football Programs from small schools & really feel awful for them plus I am fan of small school prospects in NFL Draft & I pray they will select by any teams even Cheeseheads pardon me Packer nation that I do not like your team courtesy of Chicago Bears fan.
Love the site, but is FBScheds no longer putting FCS opponent names in headlines? This is the second one today after the FSU one
Drew I would like FBSchedules to increase more FCS opponents in headlines as much I enjoy FBS schools like Northwestern, Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma State & Syracuse opponents in headlines I am very interested in Western Illinois, Northern Iowa, Villanova, Montana State & Houston Christian in their opponents too.
Wonder if Davidson has Lincoln(Ca) on speed dial? I am sure they would fill the spot…….
LOL…as it stands, Lincoln is already slated to go to Idaho State on September 20.
From what I’ve found, the Oaklanders have not officially released a schedule for 2025 and only have five dates set. September 27 is NOT one of them.
As per the article, it’s irrelevant to name Marist or Drake as potential opponents, as they are conference foes whom Davidson already plays this season.
Limestone College in South Carolina is also ceasing operations. They are a D2 member of the SAC. I assume this will impact the schedule of several D2 teams.
First, this is a home date wiped off the schedule and with road dates before and after this double weekend bye that Davidson now has, they’re almost certainly going to want a home game on September 20 or 27.
=Duquesne COULD be possible on September 27, as they have multiple home games set afterward. But their schedule is set to have all non-conference games, a bye week, then Northeast Conference games. So don’t bet on it.
= Long Island is available for September 27, but playing at Davidson would give them a five out of six road games to start the season. Don’t count on it.
= The three HBCU’s would be taking on unnecessary travel costs to play. Don’t count on it.
This is a “Lincoln(CA)” game fill or nothing.