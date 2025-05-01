St. Andrews to cease operations Monday, affects one FCS game in 2025

St. Andrews University will cease operations on Monday, May 5, 2025, the school has officially announced.

The school, located in Laurinburg, N.C., is a branch campus of Webber International University and it sponsored a total of 15 sports, including football. The St. Andrews Knights football team competed in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The Stallions, who recorded an 0-9 overall record (0-6 AAC) last season, were scheduled to travel to play the Davidson Wildcats of the Pioneer Football League on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. That game has, of course, been canceled.

St. Andrews last played a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent in 2023 when it traveled to face…the Davidson Wildcats. The Knights limped away from that contest with an 84-6 defeat.

It’s not currently known if Davidson will replace its contest against St. Andrews, but there is plenty of time to locate an opponent.

Davidson’s open date in 2025 was scheduled to be on Sept. 27, so that date is available in addition to Sept. 20.

Among the 14 FCS teams that only have 11 games scheduled for this fall, one less than the maximum of 12, seven of them have open dates on either Sept. 20 or Sept. 27:

Sept. 20 Open Date

Jackson State

Marist

Morgan State

Texas Southern

Sept. 27 Open Date

Drake

Duquesne

LIU

Davidson could also look to the lower divisions as well for a replacement, which includes Division II, Division III, NAIA, and NCCAA.

