Date, TV coverage set for 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

The date and television coverage have been set for the 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, it was announced on Tuesday.

The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT.

Last month, the Pac-12 announced that it had retained its bowl partnerships for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. That means that every former Pac-12 school will be considered part of the Pac-12 pool for post-season selection for the next two seasons.

The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl will share the second selection after the College Football Playoff with the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Holiday Bowl will continue to host a top-tier team from the ACC to matchup against a Pac-12 pool member.

Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego, commented on the bowl partnership after the announcement last month.

“This is absolutely what is best for our bowl game, the San Diego community, and for the entire bowl system,” Neville said. “We look forward to staging one of the nation’s premier bowl matchups at Snapdragon Stadium this December.”

Last season’s DIRECTV Holiday Bowl featured the USC Trojans and the Louisville Cardinals squaring off at Petco Park in San Diego. USC defeated Louisville in that contest, 42-28.

The announcement of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl completes the College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2024-25 season. Bowl season kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 14 with two games, the Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon ET, ABC) and the Camellia Bowl (9:00pm ET, ESPN).

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, which was finalized in June, begins on Friday, Dec. 20 with a First Round game at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised live by ABC and ESPN.

CFP First Round action continues on Saturday, Dec. 21 with three games, beginning at noon ET and continuing at 4:00pm ET on TNT. Both games on TNT will be sublicensed from ESPN. Then at 8:00pm ET, the final First Round contest will kickoff on ABC and ESPN.

All First Round action will be played at the home stadium of the higher seeded team. Those teams and sites will be announced on Selection Sunday (Dec. 8).

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31) with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Quarterfinal round action continues on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, with games at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. (1:00pm ET, ESPN), Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. (5:00pm ET, ESPN), and Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. (8:45pm ET, ESPN).

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season will be played on consecutive weeknights in January. The Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., is up first on Thursday, Jan. 9, followed by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10. Both games will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

College Football Bowl Schedule