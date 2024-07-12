Pac-12 announces bowl game lineup for 2024, 2025 seasons

The Pac-12 Conference has announced its bowl game lineup for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which includes six tie-ins.

The only two remaining members of the Pac-12, Oregon State and Washington State, will join the 10 former members in the previously agreed upon selection process. Teams will be selected following the announcement of the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

Each Pac-12 team will be available for selection for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Valero Alamo Bowl, and the ESPN bowl pool.

“We are thrilled to ensure Oregon State and Washington State student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to participate in the same level of premier postseason events as in years past,” said Pac-12 Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks. “From the College Football Playoff to our esteemed bowl partners, we are thankful for the cooperation among multiple parties, including our colleagues across each participating conference, to secure these events.”

Dates for five of the six bowl games were previously announced. The date for the 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl will be announced at a later date.

Pac-12 Bowl Lineup – 2024 through 2025

LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Friday, Dec. 27, 2024

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024

Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024

Independence Stadium – Shreveport, La.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024

Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, Texas

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Date to be announced

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, Calif.

College Football Bowl Schedule