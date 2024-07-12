Pac-12 announces bowl game lineup for 2024, 2025 seasons

The Pac-12 Conference has announced its bowl game lineup for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which includes six tie-ins.
The only two remaining members of the Pac-12, Oregon State and Washington State, will join the 10 former members in the previously agreed upon selection process. Teams will be selected following the announcement of the 12-team College Football Playoff field.
Each Pac-12 team will be available for selection for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Valero Alamo Bowl, and the ESPN bowl pool.
“We are thrilled to ensure Oregon State and Washington State student-athletes will continue to have opportunities to participate in the same level of premier postseason events as in years past,” said Pac-12 Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks. “From the College Football Playoff to our esteemed bowl partners, we are thankful for the cooperation among multiple parties, including our colleagues across each participating conference, to secure these events.”
Dates for five of the six bowl games were previously announced. The date for the 2024 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl will be announced at a later date.
Pac-12 Bowl Lineup – 2024 through 2025
LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024
SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Friday, Dec. 27, 2024
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
Valero Alamo Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024
Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024
Independence Stadium – Shreveport, La.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024
Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, Texas
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
Date to be announced
Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, Calif.
It’ll be interesting to see who gets which bowl. If it were up to the “conference,” WSU and Oregon St might get the nod over an equally deserving former member for a preferred bowl, but if it’s up to the bowl alone, it might go the other way.
Zero concerns about it.
Do Oregon State and Washington State get priority before the former PAC schools?
The former PAC 12 schools are no longer members of the conference. So no.
I don’t believe they have priority. Could be wrong.
I think Oregon State and Washington State will be grouped with the ten schools that left and divided up as they normally would had those teams never left. It’s going to be interesting to see how it all shakes out.
Hopefully MW schools fill in the other spots since were letting OSU and WSU join the conference.
I don’t get this story. What am I missing? There are only 2 teams left in the Pac 12. How do the other 10 schools factor into any of this? They are now representing their new conferences. How could anyone other than OSU and WSU fill them?