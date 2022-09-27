College football schedule 2022: Hurricane Ian updates, changes

Hurricane Ian is currently a category 3 storm and should make landfall on the western coast of Florida on Wednesday. Due to the approaching storm, several games on the Week 5 college football schedule will be affected.

Below are the college football games that have changed dates, kickoff times, locations, or canceled due to Hurricane Ian. New information will be posted as it is announced.

Last updated: Tuesday, Sept. 27, 8:35pm ET.

SC State at South Carolina

The South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks football game in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 1 has been moved up two days and will now be played on Thursday, Sept. 29. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:00pm ET and it will be televised by the SEC Network.

East Carolina at USF

The East Carolina Pirates at USF Bulls football game will remain on Saturday, Oct. 1. However, the game has been relocated from Tampa, Fla., and will now be played at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The game will kickoff at 2:30pm ET with streaming coverage on ESPN+.

Eastern Washington at Florida

The Eastern Washington Eagles at Florida Gators football game in Gainesville, Fla., has been pushed back one day and will now be played on Sunday, Oct. 2. The game will kickoff at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT with streaming coverage on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Stetson at San Diego

Stetson, located in DeLand, Fla., was scheduled to travel to face San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The game has been “canceled at this time” according to the Pioneer Football League.

SMU at UCF

UCF was previously scheduled to host SMU in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 1. The game will now be played on Sunday, Oct. 2 and it will kickoff at 1:00pm ET / 12:00pm CT. The game will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks with the specific designation to be announced later.

NC Central at Campbell

NC Central at Campbell in Buies Creek, N.C., will remain on Saturday, Oct. 1, but the kickoff time has been moved up from 6:00pm ET to 12:00pm ET (ESPN+).

Below are some other Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) games on the Week 5 college football schedule that could be affected by Hurricane Ian, but remain as scheduled for now (all times Eastern):

Texas State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Michigan State at Maryland – 3:30pm, FS1

Virginia Tech at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN

Wake Forest at FSU – 3:30pm, ABC

Georgia Southern at CCU – 4pm, ESPN+

Liberty at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

NC State at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC

Virginia at Duke – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3