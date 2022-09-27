SC State-South Carolina football game moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian

The South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks football game has been moved to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian, both schools have announced.

South Carolina State was previously scheduled to face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, October 1. The game will now be played on Thursday, September 29 and it will kickoff at 7:00pm ET.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule.”

Television coverage for the rescheduled SC State-South Carolina contest will be announced soon.

“We have been and continue to be in communication with the Governor’s Office and state officials, state and local law enforcement agencies including our campus police and emergency management officials, the Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the city of Columbia Police Department, the National Weather Service, other local authorities and the SEC regarding potential weather issues,” Tanner said. “Based on the current forecast and expected weather conditions as well as information from our campus, state and local law enforcement agencies, at this time, the University is confident in our ability to host the game on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“We will be able to staff traffic, law enforcement, security and other game day operations. The safety of everyone affected by the storm and the minimization of the impact on emergency personnel were the most important factors considered in making the decision.”

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Florida on Thursday and could be a Category 4 Hurricane at that time.

