Coastal Carolina adjusts 2026 non-conference football schedule

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have made some adjustments to their 2026 non-conference football schedule, according to Coastal Carolina’s official athletics website.

On Tuesday, Coastal Carolina announced it would open the season on the road in Morgantown, W.Va., against the West Virginia Mountaineers. That game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

Coastal Carolina was previously scheduled to open the 2026 season on the road in Newark, Del., against the Delaware Blue Hens on Thursday, Sept. 3. As a result of scheduling the game at West Virginia, Coastal Carolina will now visit Delaware two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 19, per CCU’s website.

The Coastal Carolina-Delaware contest in 2026 is the first of a home-and-home series that is set to conclude at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Sept. 22, 2029.

With the Delaware game rescheduled in 2026, Coastal Carolina has removed a home contest against the Temple Owls from its schedule. The game, previously slated for Sept. 19, is the second of a home-and-home series that began in Philadelphia, Pa., in 2024.

According to a copy of the original contract obtained in a previous public records request, the penalty for canceling the game against Temple would be $750,000, unless the cancellation is by mutual consent. However, the game could also be rescheduled for another season.

Temple will now need a replacement for the Coastal Carolina contest. The Owls have three other non-conference opponents scheduled, and all three are at home — Rhode Island (Sept. 5), Penn State (Sept. 12), and UConn (Oct. 10).

Coastal Carolina has also set a date for a previously reported contest against the Liberty Flames in 2026. The Chanticleers will host the Flames at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26.

