Liberty adds three opponents to future football schedules

The Liberty Flames have added three opponents to their future non-conference football schedules, according to a report from ASeaofRed.com.

Speaking on the ASOR Podcast, Liberty athletics director Ian McCaw revealed that the Flames will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., in 2026. Additionally, Liberty will face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in 2026, although the location of the game was not specified.

Liberty is scheduled to open the 2026 season on the road against the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 5 and will also host the Ball State Cardinals on Sept. 19, both of which were previously reported.

McCaw also revealed that Liberty has added a home game against the Delaware State Hornets for the 2027 season. That contest rounds out Liberty’s slate that season, which also includes previously announced games at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 4, at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 18, and home vs. the UConn Huskies on Nov. 13.

Liberty’s non-conference schedule for the 2025 season, which was previously announced, will begin on Aug. 30 with a home tilt against the Maine Black Bears. The Flames will then play at the Bowling Green Falcons on Sept. 13, host James Madison on Sept. 20, and travel to face the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sept. 27.

