Clemson reschedules future football game against East Carolina

The Clemson Tigers have rescheduled their future football game against the East Carolina Pirates, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Clemson previously signed a contract to host the East Carolina Pirates of the American Conference at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on September 1, 2029. That contest has been pushed back five seasons and will now be played on September 2, 2034, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from East Carolina University via a state public records request.

Per the copy of the football game agreement obtained via a previous public records request, Clemson will pay East Carolina a $1.5 million guarantee for the game.

Clemson had the option to cancel the game, however, as the contract stipulates a $0 fee if the game is canceled more than 24 months prior to the contest. If the game is canceled more than 12 months but less than 24 months before the date of the game, the cancellation fee is $750,000. That fee doubles to $1.5 million if the game is canceled within 12 months of the game.

The Tigers are still overscheduled by one game in 2029 due to the ACC’s move to a nine-game conference schedule. Clemson is currently slated to host Georgia, Notre Dame, and Furman, while traveling to face in-state rival South Carolina.

Earlier on Monday, Clemson announced it will host Georgia State on November 6, 2027. A prior report from Brett McMurphy states that Clemson will play only eight conference games in both the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

With the Clemson game moved to 2034, East Carolina is down to two non-conference opponents for the 2029 season. ECU is scheduled to host Old Dominion on Sept. 15 and Liberty on Sept. 22.

