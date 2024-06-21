Clemson adds East Carolina to 2029 football schedule

The Clemson Tigers have added the East Carolina Pirates to their 2029 football schedule, it was announced on Friday.

Clemson will host East Carolina at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The game will also mark the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and Pirates on the gridiron.

East Carolina is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Clemson in 2029. The Tigers are also scheduled to host the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept 15 and visit the in-state rival South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 24 that season.

“We are extremely excited to add Clemson to our schedule,” East Carolina Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “East Carolina is committed to facing high quality non-conference opponents as we continue to showcase our brand across the country.

“This is another great opportunity to take our program to one of the country’s best college football atmospheres in Memorial Stadium (Death Valley). We continue to try and find the delicate balance between playing guarantee games while also providing a competitive schedule for our program and fans.”

East Carolina’s 2029 non-conference slate is now up to three games. The Pirates are also scheduled to host the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sept. 15 and the Liberty Flames on Sept. 22 that season.

Football Schedules