Georgia State to play at Clemson in 2027, at Alabama in 2028

Georgia State University announced today the addition of three non‑conference matchups to its future football schedules, with one contest against an FCS opponent and two against power conference foes.

The Panthers will open the 2027 season at home on September 4 with a meeting against Gardner‑Webb, a program Georgia State has never faced previously. Gardner-Webb competes in the OVC-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Later that fall, Georgia State will travel to Clemson for a November 6 contest, marking the program’s second all‑time meeting with the Tigers. In the first matchup between the two programs, the Tigers defeated the Panthers 28-0 on Nov. 22, 2014.

The addition of Gardner-Webb and Clemson tentatively completes the non-conference schedule for Georgia State in 2027. Other contests for the Panthers include UAB at home on Sept. 18 and East Carolina on the road on Sept. 25.

Clemson will likely cancel or postpone one opponent, as it now has four announced games in 2027. Look for the Wofford contest, currently slated for Sept. 11, to be the game on the move, leaving contests against Notre Dame and South Carolina

Georgia State will also begin the 2028 campaign on the road with a Sept. 2 visit to Alabama. The Panthers and Crimson Tide have met twice before, with Alabama winning both previous contests, 63-7 in 2010 and 45-3 in 2013.

That addition gives Georgia State three non-league opponents in 2028 to go along with games at UAB on Sept. 16 and home against Kennesaw State on Sept. 23.

Alabama is now overscheduled by one game in 2028 and will have to trim an opponent from its slate. That will likely be either the Sept. 9 home game against Ohio State or the Sept. 23 contest at Oklahoma State.

Football Schedules