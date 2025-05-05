Central Arkansas, Idaho State reschedule future football game

The Central Arkansas Bears and Idaho State Bengals have rescheduled their future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Central Arkansas was previously scheduled to travel to face Idaho State at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello, Idaho, on Sept. 20, 2025. However, the Idaho State game was not included when Central Arkansas released its 2025 schedule in December.

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from the University of Central Arkansas via a state public records request, the Central Arkansas-Idaho State game has been rescheduled and will now be played five seasons later on Sept. 21, 2030. The amendment also stipulates that the game will be moved off of Sept. 21, 2030 if either school secures an FBS guarantee game for that same date.

All other provisions of the original contract remain the same, including the $90,000 guarantee that Idaho State will pay to Central Arkansas for playing the contest. The contract was for a single game in Pocatello with no return contest.

Central Arkansas and Idaho State’s first and only gridiron contest was played in 2022 in Pocatello. The Bears defeated the Bengals in that game, 31-16.

Idaho State has been a member of the Big Sky Conference since 1963. Central Arkansas competed in the Southland Conference from 2007 through 2020 before joining the ASUN Conference in 2021. The ASUN later partnered with the WAC and then in 2023, the two leagues rebranded as the United Athletic Conference (UAC).

